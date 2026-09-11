Ireland's Dunbar reels in leading climber Buitrago for Stage 19 Vuelta victory

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ESTEPONA, Sept 11 - Irishman Eddie Dunbar overtook leading climber Santiago Buitrago with 500m remaining in Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana to secure an impressive victory on Friday while Spanish rider Enric Mas successfully defended his lead atop the general classification.

Dunbar's Pinarello Q36.5 teammate Thomas Gloag came third on the hilly 210.8km route from Velez-Malaga to Estepona.

Mas goes into the penultimate stage on Saturday with a strong one minute and 37 second lead over rival Primoz Roglic.

Stage 20 is a 186.8km mountainous route from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil. REUTERS