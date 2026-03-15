Ireland stay in Six Nations title race with thrilling 43-21 win over Scotland

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DUBLIN, March 14 - Ireland remained in the Six Nations hunt with a riveting 43-21 bonus-point win over Scotland that ended their opponents' hopes and left Andy Farrell's men needing a favour from England in France later on Saturday to secure a third title in four years.

With both teams in contention for the title at the start, the Super Saturday opener did not disappoint with the sides sharing three tries in the first 10 minutes before the ruthless Irish took control to lead 19-7 at halftime.

Three rapid-fire tries midway through the second half cut th We deficit to five points but two Tommy O'Brien tries ended the visitors' hopes of a first title in 27 years, and extended Ireland's winning run over the Scots to 12 games.

The bonus point moved Ireland three clear of France but with a large points difference deficit they either need England to win in Paris for the first time in a decade or avoid the unlikely scenario of a draw in which France add a four-try bonus point.

"It's a rare day that we're cheering them (England) on," said Ireland captain and player of the match Caelan Doris.

"We saw what their attack was capable of last week, it felt like our defence stood up really well today and I thought we took our chances really well."

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS

Though coming in on the highest of highs following last week's magnificent victory over France, Scotland last won in Dublin at nearby Croke Park in 2010. Before that it was at the rickety old Lansdowne Road in 1998, when current coach Gregor Townsend was in the side.

They had never won at the Aviva Stadium, where the giddy buildup meant there was little sign of the recent muted atmosphere, particularly in an explosive start when Jamie Osborne went over after three minutes with a fine team try.

The fullback's fourth try of the tournament followed an initial break from flyhalf Jack Crowley, the Irish pack forcing a penalty from a Scottish put-in to the first scrum of the game and a pinpoint backline move from the resulting lineout.

The lead barely lasted three minutes as the Scottish confidence that helped them put 40 uninterrupted points on the French was evident in the smooth phase play that allowed Darcy Graham to dive into the corner for his 38th Scotland try.

It was briefly end-to-end stuff as both sides sought to make the most of the perfect conditions before Ireland took control of the game.

Hooker Dan Sheehan restored the seven-point advantage on 10 minutes and winger Rob Baloucoune made it 19-7 with a stunning finish.

The 28-year-old winger, Ireland's find of the campaign, trusted his pace to beat fellow speedster Kyle Steyn to the corner after a superb long pass from centre Stuart McCloskey.

The Scots looked rattled with the electric back play of late replaced by knock-ons and forward passes. Flyhalf Finn Russell missed touch with a penalty, dropped the ball in contact and his pack were too easily turned over with a lineout on the Irish line.

But this Scottish team are resilient and Russell's try and conversion cut the lead to 19-14 after 53 minutes.

Ireland struck straight back when lock Darragh Murray, on as a replacement for his Six Nations debut, barrelled over for the bonus point try.

The game began to really open up and the Scots replied quickly through a converted Rory Darge try.

Ireland introduced six replacements and their fresh legs helped Ciaran Frawley put O'Brien through with a brilliant offload to deliver a killer blow.

The excellent Crowley added a penalty to stretch the lead to 15 points and as the 'Fields of Athenry' loudly rang out, O'Brien sprinted through for his second try at the death.

Ireland will at the very least end the day with a Triple Crown, their ninth since the Scots last managed a trio of victories over England, Wales and Ireland in 1990.

Ireland, who like the Scots lost their opening game of the championship, must now wait to see if there is one more twist in one of the most exciting Six Nations ever. REUTERS