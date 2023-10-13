Ireland’s ‘total rugby’ team poised for World Cup history against All Blacks

What do Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park and Mack Hansen have in common? The simple answer is that they all play for Ireland, and are shining at the Rugby World Cup.

The more detailed answer is that they were all disregarded by their home countries – New Zealand in the case of Aki, Gibson-Park and Lowe, and Australia with Hansen. This weekend, that oversight may come back to bite the All Blacks when they face the Irish in one of two blockbuster quarter-finals.

After not being able to do so in 111 years, Ireland finally beat New Zealand in Chicago in 2016. They have since met seven times, with the Irish prevailing in four. That is a quite a record against any team, let alone one of the winningest teams in all sports. Can they do it again?

One big reason they can is these four foreign-born players, all of whom played for provincial teams in the Super rugby tournament without piquing the interest of national selectors.

Gibson-Park and Lowe did play for the Maori All Blacks but went no further, while Aki never got close to that recognition. Hansen played for the Brumbies but no higher. The presence of the quartet has allowed Ireland to play a kind of rugby that is closest to the “total football” of the 1970s Netherlands football teams.

Ireland are a superbly trained side of many fluently moving parts. Not only do they have world-class players in every department, they also have players who have a greater range of skills than found on the average player.

In this respect, Aki is the most limited. But what the centre does, he does thunderingly well, crashing through defences and putting his team on the front-foot and over the advantage line. He is also a strong defender who jackals like a backrower, exactly the kind of No. 12 New Zealand must wish they had right now.

Fellow kiwi Gibson-Park showed his versatility in the thrashing of Scotland by starting as usual at scrumhalf, from where he sets the team’s high tempo, but finishing on the wing, where he looked just at home.

The wingers, Lowe and Hansen, also live up to the “total rugby” blueprint, with either one often popping up at first receiver or providing kicking outlets when required.

Ireland also possess front-rowers who patrol the breakdown like backrowers, and locks and flankers who interchange as needed.

Like the famous Dutch side of the 1970s, Ireland too have a temperamental, testy leader pulling the strings in flyhalf Johnny Sexton. But there’s a lot more to unpack about this game and especially their opposition.

Ireland have never gone past the quarter-finals of this tournament, and their biggest-ever World Cup defeat happened at this stage four years ago – 46-14 against the All Blacks.

Ireland have been the world’s top team over the past two years or so, but this is New Zealand we’re talking about. The All Blacks have been improving with each game in this tournament, but this is not one of their vintage versions.