Ireland retain Six Nations title with gritty win over valiant Scotland

DUBLIN - Ireland retained their Six Nations title with a gritty 17-13 win over Scotland at Lansdowne Road on March 16.

Tries by Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter got the Irish over the line, as the hosts were thwarted time and again by a magnificent Scottish defence.

The title – in winning two in a row they emulate Joe Schmidt’s Ireland side of 2014/15 – is some consolation for missing out on historic Six Nations Grand Slams after being beaten by England last weekend.

Peter O’Mahony has yet to discuss whether he remains captain and the 34-year-old veteran was in tears at the national anthems, receiving a sympathetic pat on the head from Munster teammate Tadhg Beirne.

However, he was grinning from ear to ear once the trophy was in the bag.

“I don’t know. If it was my last one, it was a pretty good one,” he said.

“Thankfully, we went out and did it against a good team. We showed grit, ambition with the ball, and I thought we played some good rugby.

“We spoke about getting stuck in, and put a lot of work in their legs. I thought the 10 minutes after half-time was really impressive.”

Head coach Andy Farrell could not have been prouder of his side.

“It was a war of attrition,” the 48-year-old Englishman said.

“I am delighted for the lads as back-to-back titles is very difficult to achieve.”

His Scotland counterpart Gregor Townsend also expressed his pride in his side, who nevertheless were going down to their 10th successive defeat to the Irish.

“I feel really proud of the players,” he said.

“The effort they put in today in one of the toughest environments to play in.”

Sheehan gets fifth try

The Scots opened the scoring in the eighth minute, Finn Russell slotting over a penalty to bring up a half century of points in this campaign after James Lowe had been penalised.

However, the Scots gave away a soft try as hooker George Turner overthrew and it was picked off by Dan Sheehan who had the simplest of tasks to touch down – his fifth try of the tournament.