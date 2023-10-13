Ireland look to finally bury Rugby World Cup under-achievers tag

PARIS – Ireland will seek to at last break through their Rugby World Cup glass ceiling by beating New Zealand to reach the semi-finals for the first time on Saturday.

Ireland, ranked No. 1 in the world, can take a big step towards emulating England in 2003 in completing the Six Nations Grand Slam and World Cup double.

Hammered by the All Blacks four years ago at the same stage, the recent history between the two sides suggests the Irish have slightly the upper hand against an ageing team who appear weaker than 2019.

Victory on Saturday would be Ireland coach Andy Farrell’s fourth in five meetings with New Zealand, including a historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand in 2022.

The All Blacks are hard to gauge, scoring points for fun against three poor sides Namibia, Italy and Uruguay, although they took 20 minutes to breach the latter’s defence. However, if the Irish are on the same level as the French and the Springboks then the All Blacks can expect little in terms of points.

Indeed, a record 35-7 loss to the Boks in their final warm-up match and then a 27-13 defeat by France in the pool game may be a fairer reflection of where they stand, though do not suggest that to Ireland’s veteran scrum-half Conor Murray.

“The threat and the aura around the All Blacks is definitely still there. That’s the challenge,” said Murray.

Those outside the Irish camp might be fixated over whether Farrell’s side can end the quarter-final jinx, but it is doubtful he has allowed the players to focus on it.

Indeed the freedom and confidence with which they have played so far is on another plane to any of their previous campaigns at the sport’s quadrennial showpiece.

A large part of this can be credited to performance director Gary Keegan, who Farrell brought in to deal with the players’ mindsets.

Keegan has already reset their thinking about being ranked world No. 1, making them comfortable with the label and that they earned it. That has made 48-year-old Englishman Farrell’s task easier.

“What we’ve learnt to do is throw ourselves into big challenges and try to meet them head on and embrace that,” said Farrell.

Also looking to grab their last chance to prove themselves on the biggest stage are Richie Mo’unga and his New Zealand teammates.