Ireland look to finally bury Rugby World Cup under-achievers tag

PARIS – Ireland will seek to at last break through their Rugby World Cup glass ceiling by beating New Zealand to reach the semi-finals for the first time on Saturday.
Ireland, ranked No. 1 in the world, can take a big step towards emulating England in 2003 in completing the Six Nations Grand Slam and World Cup double.
Hammered by the All Blacks four years ago at the same stage, the recent history between the two sides suggests the Irish have slightly the upper hand against an ageing team who appear weaker than 2019.
Victory on Saturday would be Ireland coach Andy Farrell’s fourth in five meetings with New Zealand, including a historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand in 2022.
The All Blacks are hard to gauge, scoring points for fun against three poor sides Namibia, Italy and Uruguay, although they took 20 minutes to breach the latter’s defence. However, if the Irish are on the same level as the French and the Springboks then the All Blacks can expect little in terms of points.
Indeed, a record 35-7 loss to the Boks in their final warm-up match and then a 27-13 defeat by France in the pool game may be a fairer reflection of where they stand, though do not suggest that to Ireland’s veteran scrum-half Conor Murray.
“The threat and the aura around the All Blacks is definitely still there. That’s the challenge,” said Murray.
Those outside the Irish camp might be fixated over whether Farrell’s side can end the quarter-final jinx, but it is doubtful he has allowed the players to focus on it.
Indeed the freedom and confidence with which they have played so far is on another plane to any of their previous campaigns at the sport’s quadrennial showpiece.
A large part of this can be credited to performance director Gary Keegan, who Farrell brought in to deal with the players’ mindsets.
Keegan has already reset their thinking about being ranked world No. 1, making them comfortable with the label and that they earned it. That has made 48-year-old Englishman Farrell’s task easier.
“What we’ve learnt to do is throw ourselves into big challenges and try to meet them head on and embrace that,” said Farrell.
Also looking to grab their last chance to prove themselves on the biggest stage are Richie Mo’unga and his New Zealand teammates.
This generation of All Blacks have not dominated in the way their predecessors in the famous shirt did, and they go into the clash at the Stade de France in the unusual position of being slight underdogs.
For Mo’unga, that makes Saturday’s match against an Ireland team that inflicted a rare home test series defeat on them in 2022 the perfect opportunity to make that statement.
“The numbers don’t lie. They’re the best team in the world. It’s obviously not what I want to be saying in front of you today but those are the facts,” he said.
“But the beauty is we have the opportunity to play them. We don’t have to be the best team in the world now. We’ve got to be the best on the day and that’s Saturday.”
Mo’unga said it will be a privilege to pit his wits against Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton and thought New Zealand would have to be at the top of their game in attack to breach an imposing Irish defence.
He will, though, have some assistance in the playmaking role with both inside centre Jordie Barrett and his fullback brother Beauden also capable of leading the backline.
“It really helps me because they think like a flyhalf and I think that’s really crucial to the comms that I need, and sometimes to the way the game needs to be driven. Sometimes you wish you were a Barrett yourself, the family is just that talented,” he said.
Mo’unga will not be getting any help from Mark Telea from the start, as the in-form winger has been dropped by coach Ian Foster from New Zealand’s starting XV after breaking team protocol.
The 26-year-old scored three tries in two matches – two against Italy and one in the loss to France – but that was not enough to save his spot for the crucial encounter.
“He breached protocol, nothing major but it kept him out of selection,” said Foster, who also added that nothing that happened in the past weighed on his side going into the match.
“You learn at the time it becomes a part of who you are. We have prepared well with this match in mind. We know the size of the challenge. Ireland deserve the credit they get, but rugby is about who is best on the day.
“Ireland have got the upper hand a few time over us, so naturally you respect them. But we start the match at 0-0 and it should be a great game.” AFP, REUTERS