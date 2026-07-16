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Ireland have Baloucoune back on wing for clash against All Blacks

AUCKLAND, July 15 - Winger Rob Baloucoune will get his first chance to play for Ireland in the new Nations Championship after being named on Thursday as one of nine changes to their team taking on New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

• Baloucoune was named to start Ireland’s opening game against Australia on July 4 but was ruled out with a hamstring injury. His return sees Jamie Osborne lose out on selection.

• After fielding a second-string side in Saturday's win over Japan, Ireland coach Andy Farrell on Thursday restored 13 of the players who started in the victory over Australia.

• Tadhg Beirne is the only other change to the side that started against the Wallabies, coming in at blindside flanker for Cian Prendergast.

• Munster’s Jeremy Loughman has come through his return-to-play protocols for concussion and has been named to the bench

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Rob Baloucoune, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Jimmy O’Brien, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 5-James Ryan, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan (captain), 1-Tom O'Toole

Replacements: 16-Rónan Kelleher, 17-Jeremy Loughman, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-Nick Timoney, 20-Sean Jansen, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Ciarán Frawley, 23-Bundee Aki. REUTERS