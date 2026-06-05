Ireland coach Farrell signs extension through 2031 World Cup

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Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Ireland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 21, 2026 Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during the warm up before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

June 5 - Ireland coach Andy Farrell has extended his contract until the end of the 2031 World Cup, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

The 51-year-old took over from Joe Schmidt in 2019 and has since guided Ireland to two Six Nations championships, including a Grand Slam in 2023.

He briefly stepped aside from the role at the start of 2025 to coach the British and Irish Lions on their tour of Australia, leading them to a series victory.

Farrell's previous contract was due to run until the 2027 World Cup, but the former England international will now remain in charge through to the 2031 marquee tournament in the U.S.

"I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Irish Rugby," Farrell said in a statement.

"It is a privilege to work with such a talented group of players and staff, and to represent the supporters whose passion and unwavering support drive this team forward and inspire us every time we take the field."

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said the organisation is pleased to extend Farrell's term.

"He is a truly world-class coach and an exceptional leader who has helped shape Ireland as one of the most exciting and consistent teams in the world," Potts said. REUTERS