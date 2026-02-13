Straitstimes.com header logo

Ireland captain Stirling ruled out of rest of T20 World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Ireland v England - The Village, Malahide, Ireland - September 21, 2025 Ireland's Paul Stirling in action. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton/File Photo

Feb 13 - Ireland captain Paul Stirling will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining knee ligament damage during his side's 67-run loss to Australia in Colombo, Cricket Ireland said on Friday.

Stirling suffered the injury when he hit the turf while completing a catch to dismiss Josh Inglis. He later walked out to open for Ireland in the 183-run chase but limped off after facing just one ball.

Uncapped 20-year-old left-handed batter Sam Topping has been named as Stirling's replacement in the squad.

Ireland have lost both their games so far in the tournament and will play Oman on Saturday in Colombo. REUTERS

Ireland

Cricket

World Cup

