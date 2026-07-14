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Ireland boosted by players returning from injury

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Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Ireland Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 6, 2023 Ireland's Jeremy Loughman during training REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Ireland Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 6, 2023 Ireland's Jeremy Loughman during training REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

AUCKLAND, July 14 - Winger Rob Baloucoune and prop forward Jeremy Loughman returned to training with Ireland after injury and will be in selection contention for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against New Zealand.

• Baloucoune had been selected to start Ireland’s opening game of the new competition against Australia in Sydney on July 4, but withdrew with a hamstring injury.

• Loughman suffered a head injury during the second half of the narrow 33-31 win over the Wallabies and was not considered for last week’s win over Japan.

• Ireland will attempt to become the first side to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park since France in 1994. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.