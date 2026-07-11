Ireland beat Japan 36-20 to maintain perfect Nations Championship start

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July 11 - A much-changed Ireland ran in five tries to secure a bonus-point 36-20 win over Japan in a scrappy Nations Championship performance in Newcastle, Australia, on Saturday.

The victory secured a full haul of 10 points from their opening two games in the new global competition, and coach Andy Farrell was able to hand debuts to four players.

Japan will take plenty from the game following their victory over Italy last weekend, and only trailed by six points with 10 minutes remaining. It was another impressive performance against the side ranked third in the world, reflecting their recent progression under coach Eddie Jones.

Japan, technically the home side in neutral Newcastle, struck early with a 60-metre try from wing Taira Main as he broke the Irish defensive line, but it proved a brief respite.

The Irish forwards got to work and had too much power for their opponents, with flanker Nick Timoney and prop Tom O'Toole crossing for tries before centre Robbie Henshaw added a third before halftime as Ireland led 19-13 at the break.

The forwards carried on making metres and number eight Sean Jansen crossed over from close range for his first test try on debut.

Japan hit back just before the hour mark as replacement hooker Hayate Era burrowed over the line to close the gap to six points and keep Jones' side in the hunt.

But a penalty followed by a late try from replacement hooker Tom Stewart made the victory more emphatic for the Irish.

JAPAN JOY

In contrast to the battering they took in open play, Japan enjoyed the upper hand at scrum time, winning several penalties — a concern for Farrell with New Zealand to come at Eden Park next weekend.

Ireland also had issues at the lineout, with hooker Ronan Kelleher twice not throwing in straight.

Props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo, and back row Bryn Ward, all made their debuts off the bench for Farrell's side.

Japan host France in Tokyo in their third fixture next Saturday. REUTERS