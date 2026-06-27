Ireland beat India for first time in international cricket

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June 26 - Abhishek Sharma's 19-ball fifty went in vain as world champions India were surprisingly beaten by Ireland for the first time in international cricket after slumping to a 34-run defeat in the first Twenty20 in Belfast on Friday.

Chasing 183, Sharma gave India a tremendous start, smashing seven fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Irish fast bowler Liam McCarthy for 50 in the eighth over.

The left-hander's dismissal led to a flurry of wickets as India's middle-order collapsed with Ireland paceman Matt Hollard picking up three wickets -- Ishan Kishan, skipper Shreyas Iyer and allrounder Washington Sundar -- in his four overs.

India were bundled out for 148 in 18.5 overs to suffer their first defeat in the format since lifting the World Cup trophy in March.

Earlier, Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker scored a fifty, while Gareth Delany contributed with a well-made 49 runs as they set up a steep total for India to chase. REUTERS