Ipswich secure Premier League return to end 22-year wait

IPSWICH, England - Ipswich Town ended a 22-year exile from the Premier League when the second-tier Championship club secured a return to the top flight with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, denying Leeds United the second automatic promotion spot.

Ipswich needed a point to confirm promotion going into the final day of the season as Kieran McKenna's side became the first club since Southampton in 2012 to gain back-to-back promotions from third-tier League one to the Premier League.

After Leicester City had secured promotion last weekend, Ipswich and Leeds were battling for the second automatic promotion spot going into the final day of the league season.

Leeds needed results to go their way but a 2-1 home defeat by Southampton left them third, six points behind Ipswich.

Ipswich took the lead from a well-worked move in the first half where Conor Chaplin found Wes Burns unmarked in the box and the Welshman fired home to draw a huge roar from the Portman Road crowd.

As Leeds fell behind against Southampton, Ipswich struck again three minutes after the restart when Omari Hutchinson skipped away from a challenge and found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

LEEDS V NORWICH IN PLAYOFFS

Leeds will now look to gain promotion through the playoffs where manager Daniel Farke will meet his former side Norwich City, who finished sixth. West Bromwich Albion play Southampton in the other playoff.

Huddersfield Town, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2019, finished second-last in the 24-team Championship with 45 points, falling down to the third tier for the first time in 12 years.

They were joined by Birmingham City (50 points), who finished 22nd in the league despite a 1-0 win over Norwich, ending their 13-year stay in the second tier.

Birmingham finished a point behind Plymouth Argyle, who beat Hull City 1-0 to secure their second-tier status and prompt a pitch invasion at Home Park Stadium.

Rotherham finished bottom with 27 points from 46 games, their relegation confirmed in early April. REUTERS