IPL sanctions Rajasthan captain Parag over vaping

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April 30 - Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a vaping incident in the dressing room during an Indian Premier League match, the league organisers said on Thursday.

Parag, 24, was seen using an e-cigarette in the dressing room during Rajasthan's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

Vaping is banned in India, including the sale, production, import and advertising of e-cigarettes.

The IPL said Parag had breached the provision relating to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute" and accepted both the charge and the penalty imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.

Organisers said the Board of Control for Cricket in India was also exploring strict action against the player and team officials to protect the reputation of the IPL. REUTERS