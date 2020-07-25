IPL moves to UAE for 'full-fledged' tournament

NEW DELHI • The star-studded Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket will start on Sept 19 in the United Arab Emirates, its chairman said yesterday, adding that players may need to undergo quarantine.

Although India's cricket authorities are still awaiting government approval, Brijesh Patel said the world's richest cricket tournament will be played for 51 days with the final on Nov 8.

Under current UAE coronavirus rules, all travellers must self-isolate for two weeks after arriving.

"Whatever are the UAE rules for tourists will be followed by everyone," Patel said.

"The IPL will take place between Sept 19 and Nov 8. This is confirmed and the rest we will decide in the (IPL) governing council meeting next week."

Top stars ranging from England's Ben Stokes to Australians Steve Smith and David Warner have been lined up by the eight IPL teams on lucrative contracts.

Any quarantine period could clash with domestic seasons.

Patel said the Board of Control for Cricket in India will prepare operating procedures to combat the virus threat during the tournament.

"It is going to be a full-fledged 51-day IPL," he said.

The 13th year of the IPL was to have started in March but has been repeatedly postponed because of the pandemic. Dates were finally set after the T20 World Cup, which was to start in Australia in October, was postponed this week.

The IPL was held outside India twice when it clashed with national elections. South Africa hosted the 2009 event and part of it was held in the UAE in 2014.

The IPL is the BCCI's main revenue earner. It has said it would lose more than US$500 million (S$692 million) if this year's tournament does not gone ahead.

