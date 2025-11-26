IPC chief Andrew Parsons anticipating 'spectacular Winter Paralympics'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

IPC chief Andrew Parsons also said the Winter Paralympics still has scope to expand.

MUNICH – With 100 days to go before the opening ceremony, Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), declared that the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics “is going to be probably the best ever”.

“We have a new player, which is China, after the success of Beijing 2022,” he said. “All the traditional powerhouses of winter sport have to respond to that.

“We will have spectacular Games also from a venue and scenery point of view, with the Dolomites. The world is going to see a fantastic, spectacular Winter Paralympics.”

He added that the Paralympics were riding on the crest of a wave after the success of the Paris Summer Paralympics in 2024.

“There will be more interest in Milano-Cortina because of Paris,” Parsons said. “If Paris was not the huge success it was, probably it would be different.

“People who have never seen a Paralympic Winter Games they always ask ‘How is it possible you have athletes with disabilities?’

“When you mention they could see a blind skier coming downhill at 100 kilometres an hour, the reaction is: ‘No, no. That’s not possible’. Well, turn on your TV and you can see it!”

The IPC voted in September to lift its partial suspension of Russia and Belarus. Parsons defended the decision but said that, as president, he did not have a vote.

“My job is to implement it,” he said, adding that he had explained to the 177 member organisations at the General Assembly that Russia and Belarus were not simply banned because they had invaded Ukraine.

“But because they have breached the Olympic truce. It’s because they used the Paralympic movement to promote the war, promote invasion.”

While they might no longer be banned, Russian and Belarusian athletes would still need to qualify.

The IPC said in October that it had “received confirmation from each of the four international federations with sports on the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games programme... that, in practice, no athletes from the two nations are likely to qualify for March’s Games”.

The Russians have not given up on appearing at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. They took the International Luge Federation to the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) which gave a ruling that effectively stops them participating in Milan-Cortina.

CAS has yet to rule on another challenge to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

“We have to wait for the decision that is going to be made by CAS,” said Parsons. “It’s not always black and white, yes or no. There are many nuances to it. I cannot comment on a decision before having the decision.”

He said one challenge of the Games had been the choice of the amphitheatre in Verona, roughly half way between Milan and Cortina, to host the Olympic closing ceremony and the Paralympic opening ceremony.

The ancient Romans, like a lot of pre-21st century builders, did not make accessibility a design priority, but with the Paralympics coming to town, city authorities have invested in an upgrade.

“Verona has an important component, which is a historical site built 2,000 years ago, that was made accessible for persons with disabilities now by the municipality, in an investment of 20 million euros,” said the 48-year-old Brazilian.

“For the future, not only future organisers, but for any country around the world, any city community that has historical sites that are not accessible for persons with disabilities, it’s a blueprint.”

Parsons also said the Winter Paralympics still has scope to expand.

“We have not reached the limit as per our agreement with the IOC in terms of number of athletes in sports,” he said. “But it is not only about the limit, it is about obviously the quality of the sport at an international level.

“For example, we don’t have skating sports, we don’t have short course, we don’t have figure skating, because these sports are not on an international level. They are not strong enough yet.” AFP



