IOC ‘begs’ defiant Ukrainian to race without war dead helmet

Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych trained on Feb 11 wearing his banned “helmet of remembrance”, featuring Ukrainian athletes who have died during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

MILAN/CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy - The International Olympic Committee pleaded on Feb 11 with skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych to compete without his banned helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed since Russia’s invasion and avoid potential disqualification.

However, the 27-year-old again trained on Feb 11 in his “helmet of remembrance” depicting 24 images of dead compatriots and indicated he would wear it for his Feb 12 race day.

Asked after his training run if it was the helmet or nothing, Heraskevych, who has an outside chance of finishing on the podium, told reporters: “Yes.”

“At this point, I would say that a medal is worthless in comparison to people’s lives, and I believe, also in comparison to the memory of these athletes,” he said, later telling Reuters his defiance remained unchanged despite the IOC’s appeal to him.

The global Olympic body banned the helmet on Feb 10 for any competition, saying it violated rules on political statements.

That drew the ire of Ukrainian politicians.

Athletes can freely express themselves in press conferences, social media and interviews during the Games but they cannot make any political statements on the field of play or podiums, according to Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter.

The IOC has suggested Heraskevych use a black armband instead.

“We would beg him ‘we want you to compete... We really, really want him to have his moment,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a press conference.

“We will contact the athlete today and we will reiterate the many, many opportunities he has to express his grief. We want him to express his grief.”

Thursday showdown

With dozens of conflicts round the world it was impossible to allow political statements in venues, Adams added.

“For us and the athletes the field of play is sacrosanct. These people have dedicated their whole lives for this moment,” he said, adding that the IOC would look for ways to convince the Ukrainian, including having other athletes talk to him.

All competitors on Feb 12 will have to go through an equipment check prior to entering the ice canal for the competition.

If Heraskevych insists on taking the helmet, the IOC would potentially have to remove him from the competition.

“There are rules and regulations and they will ultimately be enforced. In the end, it will be an IOC matter,” Adams said.

“It is in everybody’s interest for him to compete. I don’t say we have a ready solution on this, but it is better to talk to people to win the day.”

Heraskevych said he would not anyway have time to prepare a new helmet.

“With skeleton decided by hundredths of a second, the margins are extremely small. I only have this model of helmet - one made specifically for me - and another helmet would not fit the same,” he said.

“I would need time to adjust, and I don’t have that time. I also believe it does not violate any Olympic rules.” REUTERS