Invincible Ibis set to soar to new heights at first mile test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Invincible Ibis (Zac Purton) claiming a last-to-first victory two starts ago in the Class 4 Chengdu Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Oct 1. The Mark Newnham-trained four-year-old will have Purton in the saddle again as he seeks a hat-trick of wins in the Class 3 Poinsettia Handicap (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec 20.

Race 1 (1,400m)

2 Gale Saga looks set to improve returning to his most proven track and distance, after a Class 5 run at Happy Valley that did not suit. Back to conditions that play to his strengths, a rebound is expected.

1 Circuit Fiery has had more than his share of chances and continues to find one better, finishing in the placings on four from five runs since the class drop. That said, he again receives every conceivable favour and remains entitled to finally break through.

6 Double Show draws for a sweet run in barrier 3 and has clearly turned a corner since joining the Brett Crawford stable, winning in decisive fashion by over a length at this trip last start.

13 Wisdom Star is the wildcard. His race form reads poorly, but a stable switch to Me Tsui and a notably improved trial hint that he may be capable of lifting under race-day conditions.

Race 2 (1,200m)

6 Tai Victory steps out for a new handler after switching from Mark Newnham to Jimmy Ting and the stable change has shown up positively at the trials. He has slid down the ratings, which gives him some relief. In a race lacking early speed, he may be allowed to roll forward and try to control from the front.

7 Sunny Q is best known for getting back and charging late and the drop back in distance looks ideal after a solid 1,400m run. His earlier 1,200m form stacks up well in a race like this.

9 Ka Ying Warrior is a horse with his share of issues, but there was nothing wrong with his first-up effort over an unsuitable 1,000m and the step-up to 1,200m second-up is a positive.

2 Amazing Partners makes his debut for the Francis Lui yard and has shown enough at the trials to suggest he can be competitive right away.

Race 3 (1,400m)

5 Only You comes into this off a much better run than the finishing position suggests. From barrier 14, he was forced to steady early and ride for luck and was strong late into fifth over the mile. The drop back to 1,400m looks ideal and he has been edging close to a win with each run since joining the Crawford stable.

1 Rattan Galaxy dips into Class 5 and has shown enough improvement in a recent trial to suggest he can lift under race conditions.

3 Bling Bling Genius looks very close to a win after his fast-finishing second on his first attempt in Class 5.

6 Zetta Force was not disgraced on his Class 5 debut when ridden conservatively from a wide draw and settling too far back. If he can take up a handier position, he is capable of featuring at attractive odds.

Race 4 (1,000m)

1 Alsonso returns to Class 4 where he has been competitive, finishing second in both previous attempts. Still a Hong Kong maiden after 14 starts, he has nonetheless turned in several solid Class 3 efforts this campaign. That form gives him a chance to finally break the duck.

2 Packing Glory created plenty of buzz on debut, storming home to win at this track and trip from an awkward draw down the straight. The handicapper has only nudged him eight points, keeping him in Class 4, which helps his chances of back-to-back wins.

9 Turquoise Velocity has trialled impressively ahead of his debut, showing good gate speed and strength through the line, and gives the impression he can make an impact.

7 So My Folks has scope to improve second-up after an acceptable debut and should take benefit from that experience.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Emblazon resumes after finishing second to Pejibaye. While there is no trial to guide punters, his overall profile this season has been strong, including a first-up win earlier in the season.

1 Pejibaye broke through for his maiden win two starts ago on his first run for the Caspar Fownes stable. He then switched to Happy Valley where he bounded out and was forced to work early to find a handy position. It was not an ideal trip but he stuck on well for second. The return to this track and trip looks ideal for him to bounce back to winning ways.

9 Great Spirit arrives off two good efforts from wide draws and looks set to map much handier, which lifts his chances considerably.

10 Happy Shooter is the market watch runner, resuming for the first time since April after refusing to jump on that occasion.

Race 6 (1,400m)

7 Nyx Gluck arrives fourth-up off two strong efforts when finishing fourth then third, both times settling well back from wide draws and running right against the race shape. An even tick-over trial since suggests he has been kept nicely on the boil and he looks ready to break through.

4 Bull Attitude disappointed when ridden on pace at Happy Valley. A return to quieter tactics suits given his better performances have come when allowed to settle and finish off.

8 Packing King has trialled well on several occasions and is capable of running a race on debut, though he does give the impression he will improve with time and experience.

1 Super Love was rewarded last start when ridden more positively and the manner of that win suggests he can measure up again remaining in Class 4.

Race 7 (1,600m)

2 Fit For Beauty can atone for last start. Chasing back-to-back wins, he lost the contest at the off when jumping awkwardly and then being hampered, yet still unleashed late to grab second. The step-up to the mile is the query, but he has clearly taken a step forward since the hood went on and there looks to be more improvement to come.

7 Smart Fat Cat endured a similar story last time, bounding out before being checked at the top of the straight, then regathering strongly to finish second. He is ready to go one better with even luck.

3 Audacious Pursuit was the deserved winner in that race, making his own luck on speed and staying out of trouble. Lightly raced and still untapped, he has every right to repeat the dose.

9 Namjong Kingdom resumes and is well down in the ratings, but has shown marked improvement in a recent trial. He is ready to return in better order.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Celestial Hero looks set to receive the gun run from barrier 2. He resumed with a fast-finishing sixth over an unsuitable 1,000m. The switch back to his preferred track and distance is a major positive, especially given he ended last season with a win over the progressive Little Paradise.

3 Akashvani was desperately unlucky at Happy Valley 10 days ago, held up inside the final 100m, but his overall form this season has been solid. Returning to the bigger track looks timely.

6 Loyal Bright was well-supported on debut and, while only fifth, he stuck on well late after racing prominently. He has trialled positively since and should take the natural step forward second-up.

4 New Future Folks continues to trend the right way. He was unlucky to miss by a neck last start, after settling back in a slowly run race where the leader was gifted too much rope.

Race 9 (1,200m)

9 Crimson Flash profiles as ready now third-up to 1,200m after two very good runs over the minimum. He won well first-up, before stepping to Class 2 and running a credible second to the impressive Colourful King.

4 Invincible Shield gets back to turf. It suits him better after being unsuited on the all-weather and his neck second to Patch Of Stars two runs back reads strongly in this context.

7 Patch Of Stars is chasing a hat-trick and continues to rise to the occasion. He measured up immediately in his first Class 2 test when Zac Purton put him into the perfect spot before scraping in late.

5 Lady’s Choice is better placed back up to 1,200m after a fair run over the minimum and can settle on pace, where he is always tough to edge out in a finish.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 Cheaha made a strong debut impression when flashing home to fifth. After a second-up run that came with vet excuses, he looks well-placed to rebound third-up. A genuine tempo, combined with what shapes as a soft run from barrier 4, sets the race up nicely for him to show his ability.

1 Sky Joy is building a handy profile, now three wins from five. His latest victory carried real merit after racing wide from barrier 14, which again he has to overcome. He now sits at the top of Class 3 and rises in trip, but he shapes as a horse with more to give.

14 The Red Hare is edging closer to a local breakthrough and produced his best run yet when third to Invincible Ibis. He remains well-placed at the weights in Class 3 before any slide into Class 4.

12 Wolf Coming also comes through that same race, racing very wide without cover in blinkers first time from barrier 13, yet still closing off strongly into seventh. He looks to be finding his feet now.

Race 11 (1,600m)

5 Invincible Ibis is emerging as a leading four-year-old this season and continues to elevate his profile. With the rise to 1,400m, coupled with the addition of winkers, he won well at his last two. This first look at the mile shapes as the next step in building his Classic Mile credentials.

4 Dazzling Fit brings a similar upward profile, having passed his first mile test when forced wide from a tough draw, yet still showing sharp acceleration late to prevail by a head.

8 Fortune Boy remains a serious factor with his strong sprint finish and proven mile record. After winning impressively two back, he was ridden conservatively from a wide gate and still charged home into fourth against the race shape.

2 Brilliant Express is capable of settling closer in a race lacking early speed and is worth another chance after being held up and unable to fully extend when it mattered last time.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club