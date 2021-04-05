For Subscribers
The Business of Sport
Investors join ruck and maul
In the third instalment of this monthly series, The Straits Times examines how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the sports industry and its future. Many private equity firms see rugby as untapped market; All Blacks are big prize
LONDON • Rugby's crown jewels are proving to be attractive to investors seeking to exploit the untapped potential of the market as struggling governing bodies try to replenish their coffers.
United States private equity firm Silver Lake is reported to be offering around US$340 million (S$457.5 million) for a 15 per cent stake of New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) commercial rights and negotiating merchandise and broadcast deals worldwide.