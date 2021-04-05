The Business of Sport

Investors join ruck and maul

In the third instalment of this monthly series, The Straits Times examines how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the sports industry and its future. Many private equity firms see rugby as untapped market; All Blacks are big prize

The All Blacks performing their iconic haka in 2018. Investing in rugby assets is a tantalising option as teams appear attractively priced compared to those in other sports. Struggling governing bodies are also trying to replenish their coffers. PHOT
The All Blacks performing their iconic haka in 2018. Investing in rugby assets is a tantalising option as teams appear attractively priced compared to those in other sports. Struggling governing bodies are also trying to replenish their coffers.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON • Rugby's crown jewels are proving to be attractive to investors seeking to exploit the untapped potential of the market as struggling governing bodies try to replenish their coffers.

United States private equity firm Silver Lake is reported to be offering around US$340 million (S$457.5 million) for a 15 per cent stake of New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) commercial rights and negotiating merchandise and broadcast deals worldwide.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 05, 2021, with the headline 'Investors join ruck and maul'. Subscribe
Topics: 