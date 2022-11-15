Squash: International stars explore the country ahead of Marigold Singapore Open

SINGAPORE – Before the Marigold Singapore Squash Open kicked off on Tuesday, international stars took the chance to explore Singapore on a bumboat cruise from the Merlion Park to the Esplanade that passed iconic Singapore landmarks like the Asian Civilisations Museum, Victoria Theatre and Gardens by the Bay.

The Nov 15-20 Singapore Squash Open is the first Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Gold event to be held in the Republic.

The US$220,000 (S$313,250) tournament will feature some of the world’s best players including New Zealand’s men’s world No. 2 Paul Coll, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and two-time British Open champion, and women’s world No. 4 Amanda Sobhy from America, who recently won the US$160,000 Oracle NetSuite Open in San Francisco for the third time.

The last international squash event here was the 2019 Singapore Open, then part of the lowest-tier Satellite Tour.

Gold events on the PSA are just below the highest tier Platinum ones, of which there are five in the 2022-23 season: Qatar Classic (men), Egyptian Open (men & women), US Open (men & women), Hong Kong Open (men and women) and Tournament of Champions (men & women, in New York).