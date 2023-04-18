International Series S’pore returns to Tanah Merah in October with bigger US$2 million purse

SINGAPORE – The International Series Singapore will return to the Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) in 2023 and with a bigger purse of US$2 million (S$2.67 million), up from the previous year’s US$1.5 million.

The Oct 5-8 event is part of the 10-stop International Series organised by the Asian Tour in partnership with LIV Golf. The winner of the International Series Order of Merit will earn a place on the LIV Golf League in 2024.

American Andy Ogletree, who won the International Series Qatar in February, leads the standings with US$527,370 in prizemoney, ahead of Japan’s Takumi Kanaya (US$426,233).

Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong was victorious last August at the Tampines Course after taking the clubhouse lead at 16-under before sitting through a weather delay to see if anyone could catch him.

He has confirmed his participation for the 2023 edition and said: “Last year’s win was the biggest of my career and made me realise I can compete at this level.

“I hope I can come into form for the event again as it’s such an important time of the season in terms of the Asian Tour and International Series Order of Merits. Victory there was also special as it’s one of the best courses we play on.”

Post-pandemic, the Republic has seen a glut of top level golf tournaments.

In February, the DP World Tour held the Singapore Classic at Laguna National. A month later, the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship was held at Sentosa Golf Club. March also saw the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series at Laguna. LIV Golf Singapore will be played at Sentosa’s Serapong Course on April 28-30.

Rahul Singh, head of the International Series, said: “Singapore is an essential destination for The International Series as the impressive island nation boasts everything needed to stage elite-level sporting competitions.”

Separately, the PGA Tour Champions confirmed its own team competition in the form of the World Champions Cup, which will feature players aged 50 and older from the senior circuit.

The inaugural three-way competition between players from the United States, Europe and the rest of the world is slated for Dec 7-10 at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

American Jim Furyk, Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland and Ernie Els of South Africa were announced as the initial team captains back in 2021. Furyk and Clarke have previously served as Ryder Cup captains for their respective teams. Els was the International team’s captain for the 2019 Presidents Cup.

The competition will pit teams of PGA Tour Champions players in a series of nine-hole team and singles matches, in a format similar to the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup for men’s golf and the Solheim Cup in women’s golf. The team who earn the most points after 24 total matches will be declared the winner.