International Olympic Committee to pursue ‘Esports Games’, says Thomas Bach

MUMBAI – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will pursue the creation of an Esports Games, president Thomas Bach said in his opening speech at the IOC Session on Saturday.

Bach said he had directed the IOC Esports Commission to study the creation of an Olympic Esports Games and pointed to the overwhelming popularity of e-sports globally, citing an estimated 3 billion participants around the world.

“What is even more relevant to us – a majority of them are under the age of 34,” he said.

The International Esports Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IOC first dabbled in e-sports five years ago, with the 2018 Esports Forum, and launched the inaugural Olympic Esports Week earlier in 2023 in Singapore.

The Esports Week welcomed more than 130 competitors to play in 10 mixed-gender category events.

“In Singapore, we saw proof that our holistic approach is working. We successfully brought together the Olympic and the e-sports communities,” said Bach.

“This was a promising start. But it is just that – a start. It is like in any sport, after even a promising start the real race still lies ahead.”

Bach refused to rule out standing again as IOC chief as several members called Sunday for a change of rules that would let him extend his time in office.

The German was first elected for an eight-year term in 2013 and re-elected for a further four-year spell in 2021.

But allowing the 69-year-old former Olympic fencing champion to remain in the post beyond 2025 would require a change to the Olympic Charter.

Nevertheless, there were several calls for Bach to continue during on Sunday’s opening day of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.