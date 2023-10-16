International Olympic Committee puts boxing ‘on hold’ for 2028 Los Angeles Games

MUMBAI – Boxing faces an uncertain long-term future as an Olympic sport after its place at the 2028 Los Angeles Games was confirmed as being “on hold” Monday by the International Olympic Committee.

Boxing has been part of every Olympics since 1920 and will feature at 2024’s Paris Games.

But in June, the International Boxing Association was effectively expelled from the Olympic movement following a bitter dispute between Games chiefs and its Russian president, Umar Kremlev.

The withdrawal of recognition by the IOC’s executive board followed concerns over the credibility of IBA sanctioned tournaments as well as the boxing governing body’s finances and governance.

No other boxing governing body has been recognised by the IOC.

Monday’s IOC session in Mumbai voted on the programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

But the IOC said that as it had not yet recognised another governing body for Olympic boxing, the executive board decided “any decision regarding the inclusion of boxing on the LA28 sports programme is put on hold”.

It added: “So there was no discussion of this by the IOC session.”

LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman, speaking in Mumbai, said Monday: “Boxing has a great history in the Olympics, has a great history in America as a lineage of boxing champions. So we’d love to see boxing on the programme.

“But obviously it’s a decision that’s going to be taken by the IOC’s membership, given the complexities that exist with the federation. We’re hopeful, but all we can do is wait for the answer.”

His comments followed those of IOC president Thomas Bach, who said last week: “We want boxing on the programme.

“We have no problem, with boxing or boxers – we have a problem with the governing body.”

Cricket and flag football were among five sports added to the programme for the 2028 Games after being approved by the IOC as it looks to tap into new global audiences.

Lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball were also approved at an IOC meeting in Mumbai, having been proposed by 2028 organisers.

Under IOC rules, each host city can request the inclusion of several sports for their edition of the Games.

The five sports put forward by the organisers had already been given the nod from the powerful IOC executive board last week, with the session on Monday approving its recommendation with a show of hands.

“Cricket has evolved very, very much over recent years,” said Bach. “We have seen the growing international importance of cricket and the Olympic Games want to incorporate the most popular sports worldwide.”

The IOC session also approved the inclusion of modern pentathlon, after the international federation replaced horse riding with an obstacle running course following a scandal at the Tokyo Olympics where a coach struck a horse that refused to jump a fence.

Weightlifting also secured its spot after changes were made to its anti-doping testing procedures, among other things. Both sports had been provisionally left out of the LA Games.

Also on Monday, Wasserman said he hoped the Olympics could be a “beacon of light and hope” for the world, as he lamented the conflict between Israel and the Hamas-ruled territory of Gaza.

He said: “The Olympics are not immune to the world we live in... But at its best it is an opportunity for sport to show the world a better path with peace and unity.” AFP, REUTERS