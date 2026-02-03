Injury threatens Canadian Stellato-Dudek's Olympic debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix Final - Aichi International Arena, Nagoya, Japan - December 4, 2025 Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps perform during the pairs short program REUTERS/Issei Kato

MILAN, Feb 2 - Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps will not compete in the figure skating team event at the Milano Cortina Olympics due to an injury to Stellato-Dudek that has cast doubt over her participation in the Games.

The 42-year-old is making her Olympic debut as part of a remarkable comeback story after 16 years away from the sport.

She became the oldest female world figure skating champion when she and pairs partner Deschamps won in 2024. A victory in Milan would make her the oldest pairs skater to win an Olympic title.

"Stellato-Dudek's condition and readiness for the individual pairs event is being assessed on a day-by-day basis," the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement on Monday. "Athlete health and safety is our number one priority."

The injury occurred during training in Quebec.

The team event is Friday to Sunday, while the individual pairs competition is February 15 and 16. REUTERS