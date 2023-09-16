Injury-hit Springboks ‘fully focused’ on Romania

BORDEAUX – Holders South Africa are ‘fully focused’ on Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Romania in spite of injuries to two of their leading players.

The Springboks have had negative news about hooker Malcom Marx and lock Eben Etzebeth last week since opening their tournament with an efficient 18-3 win over Scotland.

Marx will miss the remainder of the defence of their title while Etzebeth is out until the build-up to their third Pool B match against world No. 1 Ireland this Saturday.

But head coach Jacques Nienaber said Marx’s tournament-ending knee injury had not had an impact on preparations for the Romania game in Bordeaux.

“When the injury happened it didn’t affect our team going into this match at all,” he said.

“We’re fully focused on Romania because we should show them that respect, it’s only the second time we’ve played them in a World Cup so it’s a special game for us.

“We should also show that respect to the players that we selected to play in that match. So we’re not talking about anything other than Romania.”

Nienaber has made wholesale changes to face the 19th-ranked side in the world known as The Oaks.

He has named four scrum-halves in his matchday squad with Grant Williams on the wing and Faf de Klerk covering fly-half on the bench.

The coach has only Damian Willemse and the rested Manie Libbok as his options in the No. 10 shirt.

“I’m not being disrespectful to Romania but it’s an opportunity to try him (de Klerk) out in a test match under pressure at 10, he’s trained there for us numerous times,” Nienaber added.

“We’ve said Faf is our third-choice fly-half but this is a nice opportunity to give him a run at 10, controlling the game at 10 at test-match level.”

The Boks are expected to post a healthy score in the late-summer heat on the Atlantic coast against a side who reached the tournament only after Spain were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player, South African-born prop Gavin van den Berg.

Nienaber’s team also face Ireland and Tonga in a tight pool, with places for the quarter-finals at a premium.