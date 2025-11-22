Injury-hit Arsenal face test of title credentials against Spurs, who have best away record

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (pictured) will have to do without defensive linchpin Gabriel Magalhaes, who is out for a few weeks.

The English Premier League has become increasingly London-centric in recent years. From Brentford out west to West Ham in the east, the capital city has become the destination for global ground-hopping fans.

During that time, the rivalry between the city’s northern giants has become one of the highlights of the season.