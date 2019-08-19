Injuries can't keep junior racer Christian Ho off the track

SINGAPORE - Christian Ho is only 12, but he has suffered a litany of injuries - fractured left shoulder and right arm, plus both wrists - that easily outnumber those of seasoned athletes many years older than him.

Yet the kart driver remains sure of his decision to continue pursuing his aim of racing in Formula One - a distant dream that he is now a step closer to realising after a breakthrough win at the Aug 2-4 DKM German Karting Championship Series in Genk, Belgium.

Competing in the junior category for racers aged 12 to 14, Christian's victory made him the first Asian to win a race in the five-stop series. The series is one of the biggest in Europe, and previous winners include F1 legend Michael Schumacher, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Williams driver Robert Kubica.

"For me the important thing is to put in a lot of hard work and always persevere even though you're going through a lot of hardship. For example, (even though) you break your arm, you still continue trying to improve and think about why you broke your arm," Christian told The Straits Times on Monday (Aug 19).

"To me, it was my fault I broke my arm because I didn't make the move fully... I broke my arm because (the competitor) turned into me (in 2017). I should have backed out or gone a little bit more aggressively (when trying to overtake in the race). So I've been thinking about that for quite a long time."

His mother, homemaker Nicole Lee, knew just how serious her son was about the sport after he broke his shoulder two years ago when his go-kart flipped twice during a race in Britain.

Urged by his mother to quit the sport then, Christian asked her in response: "Mummy, you love shopping and it's your passion. If you broke your leg while shopping, would you still continue to shop?

"Karting is my passion, so I want to continue."

Recalling the exchange, Lee told ST: "I wasn't totally supportive of him karting because he injured his shoulder when he was so young and his schoolwork was being affected because he was travelling so much (to race).

"But when he said that, I decided to just support him."

This support has led to a move to Italy in pursuit of Christian's dream, though Lee declined to reveal the costs of the move, only saying that it costs in the low six figures.

The former Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) pupil and his mother moved to Milan last January, with businessman father Lowell joining them every other month.

In January this year, the pair moved to Desenzano and were joined by Christian's coach and manager Imran Shaharom, a former development driver for Malaysian team Petronas. Lee then returned to Singapore in February to prepare for the birth of her second child, with Christian staying in Italy with Imran.

Imran, 31, noted that Christian's results have improved over the past year - while he qualified for only three finals out of the 19 events he raced in last year, this year, he has made the finals in 18 out of the 21 events he has competed in so far.

His win in Belgium bodes well ahead of next month's world championships in Finland, where his coach's target for him is a top-10 finish.

Christian, who races for Ricky Flynn Motorsport Karting Team and attends the International School Brescia, said of his recent achievement: "I was just expecting to be consistent, and to just be myself when I drive and do my best. And it turned out quite well. I was really proud to hear my national anthem when I was on the podium.

"I'll just keep (training) the same way, doing my best like what I did in that race. Just keep calm and follow the rhythm of the race."