Injured world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen withdraws from Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE – Badminton world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen has withdrawn from the June 6-11 Singapore Badminton Open, tournament organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

The Danish retired five minutes into his quarter-final match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia at the Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, China, last Friday and limped off injured.

Axelsen beat Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the opening match but did not play in the second and third group stage games.

He later revealed on social media that he had sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring, which would result in him “missing the next few tournaments”.

The reigning Olympic champion added: “I’m taking one day at a time and I’m looking forward to start working my way back to full speed again.

“I want to thank the doctors, volunteers and everyone around the Danish Team who helped getting everything checked yesterday, and all of you for your support and encouragement.”