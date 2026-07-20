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‘Inhuman’ anti-doping tests may have contributed to Jonas Vingegaard’s crash, says Tadej Pogacar

Jonas Vingegaard before the start of stage 15 of Tour de France in Champagnole, France.

PLATEAU DE SOLAISON, France - Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said that “inhuman” doping control procedures could have contributed to arch rival Jonas Vingegaard crashing out of the race on the mountainous 15th stage on July 19.

Vingegaard is due to undergo surgery in the coming days after breaking his collarbone when he fell hard on a tight bend 20km from the finish of the 183.9km stage from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison.

Both world champion Pogacar and Vingegaard were woken in the night by anti-doping controllers from the International Testing Agency (ITA) – and that came between two tough mountain stages.

“First they wake him up at 2am for a control, which I think is very inhuman,” said Pogacar after he finished the stage second to Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel.

“It ruined his sleep. It got me thinking that it could also be a small percentage why he crashed because he probably didn’t sleep well today.

“I know how it feels, they wake me up at 5am in the morning also, but at least I got my deep sleep in and it’s better than if they come at 2am.

“It got me thinking that it could be a possibility that you don’t recover well.”

Pogacar said that he had only slept for four hours and speculated that Vingegaard may have slept even less because of the timing of his test.

He said that the lack of sleep could have led to Vingegaard losing “a little bit of concentration” at the crucial moment when “it was also really dangerous there in the town”.

“I’m really, really disappointed and really sad for him that he goes home.

“The Tour will not be the same without him.”

‘Pretty disrespectful’

Pogacar then gave a long explanation of how testing procedures had changed this year, including visits during a night-time window between 11pm and 6am when such surprise tests are supposedly banned.

The 27-year-old Slovenian said that he had undergone so many out-of-competition tests at home that he had become wary of leaving his house for fear of falling foul of whereabouts rules.

“This year it’s been very strange with the testing in general,” he said.

“When I was home I was already waking up every day at 6:00 am to go check the doorbell if somebody was ringing because I had so many visits.

“I didn’t want to go for dinner or to the supermarket even because they were coming at random hours, not in our slot.”

When he challenged the ITA testers on July 19 that they were testing him outside of the agreed window, he said they told him it was “a night control”.

However, he insisted that the controllers had been “nice” and “apologised” for waking him.

The ITA acknowledge that “that night-time testing may be disruptive to riders’ rest and recovery” but said that it was necessary “to ensure the effectiveness of the cycling anti-doping programme and the integrity of cycling races”.

“As such, effective testing must, in limited and justified circumstances, be capable to occur outside standard daytime hours,” it said in a statement, adding this was done “with due consideration for riders’ welfare, equity and fundamental rights.”

Evenepoel said that riders should not accept night-time testing.

“The only thing I can say is that it’s pretty disrespectful to wake up the guys in the middle of the night,” he said.

“I mean 2am and 5am is just something that actually we could not accept as riders.”

A change in rules means doping controllers can also take blood tests one hour after races which happened to Pogacar in March after he won the Strade Bianche one-day classic, and again during the Tour.

“If this is necessary to still prove that we are riding clean... then I totally accept it,” said Pogacar.

“And I commit to this.”

Cycling has a long and murky history with doping, most sensationally during the 1990s and 2000s.

American Lance Amstrong was stripped of his seven successive Tour victories from 1999-2005 after he admitted to blood doping and using the banned blood booster EPO.

Numerous other Tour champions from those decades were either stripped of their victory, such as American Floyd Landis in 2006, or admitted to having doped when they won, including Dane Bjarne Riis in 1996 and German Jan Ullrich the following year.

The last major Tour de France doping scandal was when two-time winner Alberto Contador was stripped of his third crown in 2010 after testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. AFP