Inglis to captain Australia in Pakistan ODIs, Marsh injured
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MELBOURNE, May 27 - Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain Australia in the one-day international series against Pakistan in place of Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
Here are some details:
• Marsh missed the final match of the Lucknow Super Giants' Indian Premier League campaign due to the injury.
• The all-rounder will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment until further notice.
• Cricket Australia said a decision on his availability for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh will be made in due course.
• The three-match series against Pakistan starts in Rawalpindi on Saturday REUTERS