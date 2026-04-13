Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

April 13 - Two-time Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will delay his return to competition until at least July following Achilles surgery, manager Daniel Wessfeldt said on Monday.

The Norwegian middle-distance runner underwent a procedure nL4N3Z21PU in February to address a chronic tendon issue. While the 25-year-old has resumed light training, he will skip the Diamond League events early in the year to focus on full recovery.

"It depends on how training goes through April and May," Wessfeldt told Norwegian media. "If he regains fitness quickly, competing in the second half of the season remains the goal."

The decision follows Ingebrigtsen's absence for most of the 2025 season. After failing to reach the 1,500m semi-finals nL2N3V1005 and finishing 10th in the 5,000m nL2N3V8021 at the Tokyo World Championships in September, he has not raced officially. REUTERS