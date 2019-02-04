Indoor skydiving: Singapore finish Wind Games in Spain with three medals

SINGAPORE - Singapore's indoor skydivers ended last week's Wind Games in Empuriabrava, Spain, with three medals.

The competition, which ended on Sunday (Feb 3), featured more than 200 athletes.

The Republic's duo of Kyra Poh and Choo Yi Xuan partnered Spaniards Cesar Rico and Dani Gallego to win the gold in the relay race with a total time of 677.474 seconds, 7.482sec ahead of NinjAspire - a French-American team.

The relay race is a speed discipline which requires a team of four people to fly individually one after the other, over six rounds. The time of all four individuals is added together to find the team score and the fastest team wins.

The quartet combined again to finish second in the 4 Way Dynamic event, behind NinjAspire. In this event, flyers perform speed routines according to the mandatory sequences that have been decided prior to the competition. In each round, all members of the team go through the mandatory sequences. The goal is to finish the rounds in the shortest time and without penalties.

Isabelle Koh was placed third in the junior freestyle category.

The 11-year-old said: "I did not expect to be placed as the competition was so close. My competitors seemed to have improved greatly."

Kyra, 16, added: "We came to this Games wanting to learn from our Spanish team-mates and are really happy to do well in the team events. All the athletes were really strong and one mistake can make a big difference.

"I made a few mistakes flying my lines but I will train more, and keep my sight focused on the 2019 World Indoor Skydiving Championship (held in France) happening in April,"

The Wind Games is an international competition organised by Windoor, a indoor skydiving facility in Empuriabrava, to promote the sport.