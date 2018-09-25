Indoor skydiving: Kyra Poh earns two of Singapore's three golds at Asiana championships

Singapore's five-member contingent bagged three golds among their five medals at the first Asiania Indoor Skydiving Championships which concluded on Sunday (Sept 23) in Chongqing, China.

The two men and three girls, supported by iFly Singapore - the indoor skydiving facility with a wind tunnel - all returned with at least a medal from their three events in the competition in which 11 countries took part.

Sixteen-year-old Kyra Poh, the youngest competitor in the Solo Freestyle Open category, won the title.

"I'm really happy with the results because this is my first competition after I fractured my ribs in June. It gives me great encouragement as I prepare for the FAI World Cup in Bahrain, which is taking place next month," she said in a statement issued by iFly on Monday.

Isabelle Koh, who is only 11, won the Solo Freestyle Junior event, while Choo Yi Xuan, 17, took the silver. Fliers perform both free and compulsory routines.

Two pairs from Singapore competed in the Dynamic two-way category, where they executed both speed and free routines.

Team Firefly Singapore comprising Kyra and Yi Xuan were tops. iFly instructors Ian Diong, 31, and Joshua Tay, 37, teamed up for the first time as Team Singapore to earn the bronze.

"It felt great that our hard work paid off despite only a short time to master our routines. Being in the championship against so many big names, we learnt where we stand skills-wise and identified key areas for improvement," said Diong.

Like Kyra, Yi Xuan is training for the upcoming 3rd Fédération Aéronatique Internationale (World Air Sports Federation) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving from Oct 25 to 28.