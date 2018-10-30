Indoor skydiving: Kyra Poh and Choo Yi Xuan win World Cup gold

SINGAPORE - Kyra Poh and Choo Yi Xuan won the dynamic two-way event at the biennial World Air Sports Federation (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving competition in Bahrain last weekend.

Kyra, 16, and 17-year-old Yi Xuan beat 18 teams to win the title.

In this event, athletes perform both speed and free routines. During the speed round, each member of the dynamic two-way team goes through a specific sequence and are required to complete it as fast as possible.

The athletes perform their own routines to a song of their choice during the free round. In the event of a draw, the teams will be required to fly again in a speed round tie-breaker.

Said Kyra, a School of the Arts student: "We felt super emotional when they raised our hands and announced us as the champion. We trained for this competition on a very tight schedule as we just came back from the Asiania Championship prior to it. Our exams also took place during the same time as our training.

"We did our absolute best and are so happy that the effort paid off."

Kyra also competed as the youngest participant in the solo freestyle open category, despite being eligible for the junior category, for those aged 18 and below.

In this event, athletes perform both free and compulsory routines. They will choreograph their own routines but are required to perform particular moves during the compulsory routines. Judges award points based on creativity and difficulty in performing the routines.

Kyra won silver in the solo freestyle open event, while Yi Xuan was second in the solo freestyle junior category - her first win at a freestyle event at a world-level competition.

"We'll work hard to retain our dynamic two-way title at the next championship," said Yi Xuan, a Singapore Sports School student. "Most importantly, we want to grow together as a team.