Indonesian sprinter Lalu Muhammad Zohri looking to get his career back on track

BANGKOK – Lalu Muhammad Zohri is used to things moving quickly. He was only 18 when he stunned everyone by winning gold in the 100m at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships.

It was Indonesia’s first ever medal at the competition, and his time of 10.18 seconds was just 0.01sec from matching the national record.

He went even faster at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in April, clocking 10.13sec to claim a silver.

A month later, he ran a blistering 10.03sec at the Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan, and his career appeared headed in only one direction.

But injuries and the pandemic have halted his progress. No wonder, with the Sept 23-Oct 8 Hangzhou Asian Games just two months away, the 23-year-old is raring to get his career back on track and is already eyeing the next milestone.

“(To go) under 10 seconds,” he said via a translator on the sidelines of a training session at the Suphachalasai National Stadium ahead of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, which began on Wednesday.

His 10.10sec effort at the Indonesian Championships in August 2022 has showed the talent is still present in that 1.72m muscular frame but Zohri knows he will need something special to contend at the Asiad in China.

At the 2018 edition in Jakarta, China’s Su Bingtian won in a Games record of 9.92sec, with Qatar’s Tosin Ogunode and Japan’s Ryota Yamagata settling for silver and bronze respectively in 10sec.