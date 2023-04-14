Indonesia’s world No. 2 Anthony Ginting among S’pore Badminton Open champions set to return for 2023 event

SINGAPORE – Fans can expect a star-studded field at the June 6-11 KFF Singapore Badminton Open, with organisers announcing on Friday that all reigning champions will be back to defend their titles.

They include Indonesia’s world No. 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and India’s world No. 12 P.V. Sindhu, the men’s and women’s 2022 singles champions respectively. Indonesian women’s doubles champions and world No. 5 Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and men’s doubles champions Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthinand (world No. 11) will also return to the Republic.

The 2023 tournament, which is presented by JK Technology, is slated to feature the strongest player field in the event’s history following the earlier confirmation of men’s singles world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and defending mixed doubles champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Organised by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA), the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 750 series event will feature all the top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles pairs fighting for a slice of the US$850,000 (S$1.1 million) prize purse.

“I’m excited to be back in Singapore,” said Olympic medallist Ginting, who finished runner-up at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals in 2022.

“I remember the electric atmosphere, especially during my semi-final match against Loh Kean Yew, and I can’t wait to be a part of it again.”

Other top Indonesian shuttlers who will be competing in the event are world No. 3 Jonatan Christie, as well as top-ranked men’s doubles players Alfian Muhammad and Rian Ardianto, and world No. 3 pair Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan.

Sindhu, 27, is looking forward to defending her title after a mixed season in 2022. After capturing four titles, including gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the former world champion’s season was cut short due to a stress fracture to her left foot in late August.

She said: “I cannot wait to return to Singapore to defend my Singapore Badminton Open title. I have completely recovered from my injury in 2022 and am slowly returning to the rhythm of competing.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge to defend my title with the strength of the field this year, but I’m confident I’ll be able to do so once I’m back in Singapore in June.”