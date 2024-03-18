Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie wins first All England title

BIRMINGHAM - The battle of countrymen and friends at the All England Open on March 17 saw Jonatan Christie defeating Anthony Ginting to claim the prestigious title.

It was an emotional victory for the unseeded 26-year-old, who fought back tears after winning the tie 21-15, 21-14.

It was also his first World Tour Super 1000 triumph and made up for a poor start to the season after he failed to reach the quarter-finals in any tournament.

But Christie had to withstand fightbacks from Ginting in both games before the 26-year-old took Indonesia’s first men’s singles title at badminton’s oldest major championship since Hariyanto Arbi defeated compatriot Ardy Bernardus Wiranata in 1994.

“I am very happy because we made history, the first all-Indonesia final after 30 years,” said Christie. “I am the champion here and it is very important for me. The start of 2024 has been up and down but God helped me a lot this tournament.”

Ginting, recalling his long association with Christie, said: “My first memory of Jonatan is our first day in the national team. We were the juniors, really young at the time, 16 or 17-years-old.

“We were feeling shy and a bit scared with our seniors because we are young and it’s Asian culture, right...If there is no Jonatan today, there is no me today.”

There was more Indonesian success in the men’s doubles final, with Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto retaining their title following a 21-16, 21-16 victory over Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia. AFP