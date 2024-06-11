Indonesia’s first Olympic gymnast encourages others to ‘dream higher’

JAKARTA – Indonesian gymnast Rifda Irfanaluthfi’s palms are covered in chalk as she swings between two uneven bars during intensive training, just weeks before she makes history at this summer’s Games.

The 24-year-old is the first gymnast from her country to qualify for the Olympics, let alone the first woman, and her mind is set on reaching Paris fully fit so she can etch her name into gymnastics legend at home.

“There is a feeling of excitement. I hope that by qualifying for the Olympics, the world will get to know Indonesia better,” she told AFP last week after training in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

“But I am also feeling worried because of injuries, it made me have insomnia for the last five days.”

Her feat is even more impressive considering that Indonesia does not yet have a national training centre for gymnastics and that the conservative Indonesian society, including its top sports, remains dominated by men.

The South-east Asian archipelago’s enthusiasm is largely focused on football and badminton, the latter the only sport in which it has won Olympic gold.

So talent alone was not enough for Rifda to make it as a gymnast. A level of dedication to overcome a series of hurdles, including a lack of support, was also required.

“I continue to practise, and I prove that with limited facilities I can be a successful athlete,” she said.

Rifda’s family had struggled to find a school that would recognise and support something unknown to them such as gymnastics. Her luck changed when she was admitted to an athletes’ school in Jakarta that took her one step closer to her Olympic dream.

But gymnastics was not the only sport she had an interest in. Rifda started swimming as a child before trying her hand at diving, sport climbing, rhythmic gymnastics and artistic gymnastics.

Her mother Yulies Andriana said she attracted attention as a talented gymnast and won her first medal at a junior championship in Singapore as an 8-year-old.

Rifda qualified for the July 26-August 11 Olympics at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium in 2023, with an all-round performance on the vault, floor, uneven bars and balance beam.

“Her desire to be a champion is amazing,” Yulies said.