India's Varma out for three weeks after surgery for groin issue

Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 28, 2025 India's Tilak Varma in action. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Jan 8 - India batter Tilak Varma will be out for nearly three weeks after undergoing surgery for a groin issue, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

Varma has been ruled out of the first three Twenty20 matches against New Zealand between January 21 and 25 after he had surgery on Wednesday, exactly a month before India's opening match in the 20-over World Cup.

"He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well," the BCCI said in a statement.

Varma, 23, has played 40 T20 matches for India, and scored two fifties in his last three matches in the format.

His return for the final two T20s in the five-match series against visitors New Zealand, scheduled for January 28 and 31, will depend on his progress, the BCCI added.

Varma was not named in India's squad for the three 50-over matches against New Zealand starting on Sunday.

India will begin their T20 World Cup title defence at home with a Group A fixture against the United States on February 7. REUTERS

