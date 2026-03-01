India's Sindhu stranded at Dubai airport amid Middle East crisis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group play stage - Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris, France - July 31, 2024. V. Sindhu Pusarla of India thanks the crowd after winning the Group M match against Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/ File Photo

March 1 - India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said that she was left stranded at Dubai airport on her way to the All England badminton tournament after the flight operations were suspended in the city as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Explosions were heard across the Gulf as Iran responded with a salvo of missiles, including in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, leading to Dubai International Airport suspending all flights.

“To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve,” Sindhu wrote in a post on social media on Saturday.

In an update on Sunday, she added that they have been "moved to a more secure place" while they "wait for things to settle".

The All England Open tournament is scheduled to start from March 3.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) did not immediately respond to a request for comment made outside business hours regarding any contingency plans. REUTERS