India's Sindhu returns home from Dubai ordeal, withdraws from All England Open

Badminton - India Open 2026 - Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, India - January 14, 2026 India's P.V. Sindhu in action during her singles round of 32 match against Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

BENGALURU, March 3 - PV Sindhu has returned to India after being stranded at Dubai airport on her way to the All England Open, with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) saying on Tuesday the former world champion had withdrawn from the tournament.

Global air travel remained heavily disrupted on Sunday as war in Iran kept major Middle Eastern airports including Dubai, the world's busiest international hub, closed for a second day in one of the sharpest aviation shocks in recent years.

Dubai Airports said flights partially resumed on Monday, mainly to repatriate stranded passengers.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house," Sindhu wrote on X.

Sindhu, a double Olympics medallist, had been scheduled to face Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the first round but has now been replaced by Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi.

The BWF said Thai third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran were also forced to withdraw from the mixed doubles.

Sindhu also thanked the authorities in Dubai before adding: "For now, it's time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps."

Israel broadened its campaign with new strikes on Iran and Hezbollah, while Tehran launched missiles and drones toward Israel, several Gulf states and a British air base in Cyprus, raising concerns of a prolonged conflict. REUTERS