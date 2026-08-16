India’s P.V. Sindhu backs monkey measures as badminton world championships set to open

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India’s P.V. Sindhu arrives at the badminton world championships in New Delhi in top form after winning the Japan Open in July.

New Delhi – Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu on Aug 16 backed New Delhi to deliver a successful world championships, dismissing concerns over marauding monkeys and bothersome birds.

The showpiece returns to India after 17 years when the action begins on Aug 17 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

At the India Open in January at the same venue, a monkey was spotted in the stands while bird droppings and debris from a nest disrupted play.

This time monkey whisperers – men who scare off rhesus macaques by imitating the calls of the larger langurs – have been hired to keep the troublesome primates at bay.

“I really appreciate their effort for doing it,” Sindhu told reporters, in response to a question on hiring a team of “monkey wallahs”.

“I have come yesterday and played today, we have had really really good sessions out there,” said Sindhu, 31, an Olympic silver and bronze medallist.

“Everything is comfortable and everything is good, from the washrooms to the people out here. They have put in all the efforts to make this happen.”

The 2019 world champion said the efforts of the organisers have ensured “that this will be one of the greatest world championships”.

“Being an Indian I can proudly say that we are fortunate and happy to play here at the home ground.”

Sindhu arrives at the tournament in top form after winning the Japan Open in July, ending a two-year wait for a major title.

“Definitely, after winning the Japan Open, that gave me a lot of boost and lot of confidence,” said Sindhu.

“Looking forward for the world championships to start and since it’s happening in India, really excited.”

A long-time standard-bearer for Indian badminton, Sindhu said her motivation remained as strong as ever, despite more than a decade playing at elite level.

“The hunger towards the game hasn’t changed. I know it is in me and I can still do it,” she said.

Sindhu is seeded ninth and faces Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the first round. AFP