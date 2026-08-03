India's Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka tests, Nabi earns first call-up

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Cricket - First One Day International - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 14, 2026 India's Jasprit Bumrah in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Aug 3 - India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of this month's two-test series against Sri Lanka as he continues to recover from a left knee injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Bumrah, who sustained the injury while fielding in a one-day international against England in Cardiff in July, was initially included in the squad subject to a final fitness test and had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

However, he was withdrawn from the squad due to persistent discomfort in his knee, with uncapped fast bowler Auqib Nabi named as his replacement.

Nabi, 29, earned his first senior call-up after impressing in domestic cricket, taking 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons.

Nabi, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, took 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season to help his state win its first title. He also featured for India A on their tour of Sri Lanka in June-July, claiming six wickets in two first-class matches.

Nabi is the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to receive a call-up to the senior test side.

The BCCI added that batter Sai Sudharsan's participation remains subject to fitness clearance.

India begin the series in Galle on August 15. The second test in Colombo begins on August 23.

INDIA SQUAD

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi. REUTERS