India's Arshdeep fined for throwing ball at NZ's Mitchell in T20 World Cup final

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 India's Arshdeep Singh in action. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

March 10 - India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday after an incident during the Twenty20 World Cup final when he hurled the ball at New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell.

In the 11th over of New Zealand's chase on Sunday, Mitchell played the ball to Arshdeep and the bowler threw it straight back at him, hitting the New Zealand batter on the pads.

Mitchell was livid and advanced on Arshdeep, who turned around and walked back without apologising, forcing the umpire to step in. India captain Suryakumar Yadav then came over and apologised.

The ICC said Arshdeep breached the ICC Code of Conduct for "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner", handing him a fine of 15% of his match fee.

Arshdeep, who apologised to Mitchell at the end of the over and again after the match, accepted the sanction.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first side to lift the men's T20 World Cup for a third time. REUTERS

