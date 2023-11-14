India wary of Cricket World Cup’s ‘glorious uncertainties’

NEW DELHI – India are the overwhelming favourites to lift a third Cricket World Cup, but a star of the country’s 1983 breakthrough triumph has warned of the threats posed by cricket’s “glorious uncertainties”.

Rohit Sharma’s side have cruised into the semi-finals, where they will face New Zealand on Wednesday, with nine wins from nine matches in the group phase.

Now, Syed Kirmani, who played a major role in the 1983 title victory, which set India on the road to becoming the sport’s financial powerhouse, has warned against complacency undermining the nation’s hopes.

Kirmani, 73, believes the West Indies, who arrived at the 1983 World Cup as two-time champions, paid the price for underestimating India.

“Superb,” Kirmani told AFP when asked for his thoughts on the 2023 World Cup side, who are looking for a third title and first since M.S. Dhoni’s team triumphed at home in 2011.

“They are playing like champions, like the West Indians did.

“Nobody is going to think that India is going to lose and I am very positive that India will win this World Cup. But with the glorious uncertainties of this great game you never know. You cannot take things for granted like the West Indies in 1983.”

India had shown early signs of things to come at the 1983 tournament when they also beat the West Indies in their opening match.

Kirmani said that win was a “shot in the arm” to their confidence and India “capitalised on the complacency” of the bigger teams.

The Kapil Dev-led squad went in as underdogs but also defeated Australia and then England in the semi-finals.

In a low-scoring final at Lord’s, India won by 43 runs despite only defending 183.

India have been waiting since a 2011 triumph over Sri Lanka in Mumbai to win a third World Cup title, while their last major piece of silverware was the 2013 Champions Trophy.

But the hosts head into the semi-final with star man Virat Kohli as the tournaments’ leading batsman with 594 runs and captain Rohit Sharma not far behind on 503.