India v South Africa T20 game in Lucknow called off due to fog

Dec 17 - The fourth T20 international between India and ‍South ​Africa in ‍Lucknow on Wednesday was called off ​without ​a ball being bowled due to excessive fog ‍at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The ​umpires made ⁠field inspections every 30 minutes, only to find no improvement in ​the visibility as a dense fog ‌hung in ​the air and enveloped the floodlights.

The match was called off before the toss could take place.

India lead the ‍five-match series 2-1. The final ​T20 game will take place ​in Ahmedabad on ‌Friday. REUTERS