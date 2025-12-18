India v South Africa T20 game in Lucknow called off due to fog
Dec 17 - The fourth T20 international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Wednesday was called off without a ball being bowled due to excessive fog at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The umpires made field inspections every 30 minutes, only to find no improvement in the visibility as a dense fog hung in the air and enveloped the floodlights.
The match was called off before the toss could take place.
India lead the five-match series 2-1. The final T20 game will take place in Ahmedabad on Friday. REUTERS