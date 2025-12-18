Straitstimes.com header logo

India v South Africa T20 game in Lucknow called off due to fog

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Follow topic:

Dec 17 - The fourth T20 international between India and ‍South ​Africa in ‍Lucknow on Wednesday was called off ​without ​a ball being bowled due to excessive fog ‍at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The ​umpires made ⁠field inspections every 30 minutes, only to find no improvement in ​the visibility as a dense fog ‌hung in ​the air and enveloped the floodlights.

The match was called off before the toss could take place.

India lead the ‍five-match series 2-1. The final ​T20 game will take place ​in Ahmedabad on ‌Friday. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.