Straitstimes.com header logo

India stretch lead to 294 against Sri Lanka in Galle test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 18 - India reached 116-4 at lunch on Tuesday for an overall lead of 294 on day four of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

• India claim a first-innings lead of 178 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 284.

• Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando dismissed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck in India's second innings.

• Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed the wickets of opener KL Rahul (35) and India captain Shubman Gill (8).

• Debutant off-spinner Keshar Nuwantha trapped Devdutt Padikkal lbw for 44.

• Rishabh Pant (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (5) will resume batting after lunch break.

• India are looking to score quickly, to secure enough time in the rain-marred test to try and force a result. REUTERS

See more on

India

Sri Lanka

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.