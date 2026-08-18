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India stretch lead to 294 against Sri Lanka in Galle test

Aug 18 - India reached 116-4 at lunch on Tuesday for an overall lead of 294 on day four of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

• India claim a first-innings lead of 178 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 284.

• Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando dismissed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck in India's second innings.

• Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed the wickets of opener KL Rahul (35) and India captain Shubman Gill (8).

• Debutant off-spinner Keshar Nuwantha trapped Devdutt Padikkal lbw for 44.

• Rishabh Pant (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (5) will resume batting after lunch break.

• India are looking to score quickly, to secure enough time in the rain-marred test to try and force a result. REUTERS