India sniff victory after England slip to 194-6

Cricket - Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 India's Kuldeep Yadav appeals unsuccessfully for the lbw wicket of England's Zak Crawley, before taking a DRS review to overturn the decision REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates with Srikar Bharat and Sarfaraz Khan after taking the catch to dismiss England's Ollie Pope, off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 England's Joe Root in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 England's Jonny Bairstow walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, lbw bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah following an unsuccessful DRS review REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of England's Zak Crawley, following a successful DRS review REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Updated
51 min ago
Published
51 min ago

VISAKHAPATNAM, India - India claimed five wickets in the morning session of day four to reduce England to 194-6 and stay on course for a series-levelling victory in the second test on Monday.

Chasing 399 for victory, England were 95-1 before their middle order caved in, with Jonny Bairstow falling for 26 at the stroke of lunch.

England captain Ben Stokes was yet to open his account with his team needing 205 when play resumes.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Rehan Ahmed, who did a decent job as England's nightwatchman by scoring a brisk 23.

Ravichandran Ashwin then rattled England by dismissing Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.

Pope made 23 before edging the off-spinner and the ball stuck to Rohit Sharma's outstretched left hand at slip.

Root, nursing a finger injury, smashed Patel for a six but gifted his wicket when he danced down the track to hit Ashwin and ended up offering a top-edge to Patel at backward point.

Zak Crawley (73) batted with characteristic aggression, and Bairstow also looked set before they departed in successive overs.

Crawley was initially adjudged not out after Kuldeep Yadav hit him on the pad. The spinner coaxed India captain Rohit Sharma to challenge the decision, which was overturned on review.

In Bairstow's case, the England batter reviewed the lbw decision against him but could not get it reversed. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top