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India set Sri Lanka 372 to win Galle test

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Aug 18 - India were all out for 193 in their second innings, setting Sri Lanka a victory target of 372 on day four of the opening test in Galle on Tuesday.

• India claimed a first-innings lead of 178 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 284.

• Rishabh Pant made a quickfire 66 in India's second innings. Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul (35) chipped in with cameos to stretch their lead.

• Seamer Asitha Fernando was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers with figures of 4-31. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took three wickets.

• Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was taken to hospital for scans after injuring himself while fielding. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.