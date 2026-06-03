India set for bumper New Zealand tour later this year

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June 3 - India will undertake the biggest-ever international cricket tour of New Zealand later this year, playing two tests, five one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches against the Black Caps.

• India will open the tour with the T20s in late October and early November quickly followed by the ODI series.

• The first test takes place at Wellington's Basin Reserve from November 19 to 23. The second test will be at Christchurch's Hagley Oval from November 27 to December 1.

• "When it comes to cricket – it simply doesn't get bigger than India and we're determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other," said New Zealand Cricket's Glenn Critchley. "We're expecting all of these games to sell out."

• After travelling to play four tests in Australia around the New Year, New Zealand will also host Sri Lanka in three ODIs, three T20s, and two tests in January and February, 2027.

• The White Ferns women's team will host Bangladesh for three T20s and three ODIs in December. REUTERS