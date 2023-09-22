India protests after China bars three athletes from Asian Games

NEW DELHI - India on Friday launched a strong protest against China for denying entry to some of its athletes for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Three Indian martial arts athletes were asked to pull out of the Asian Games in Hangzhou after not receiving clearance from the host country, the Times of India newspaper reported.

The three athletes, competing as wushu fighters, are from the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is claimed by Beijing

New Delhi also cancelled a trip by its sports minister to the Games, which officially open in Hangzhou on Saturday.

“China’s action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement. REUTERS, AFP